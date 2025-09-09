Try these delicious lentil-based dishes

Indian cuisine is famous for its variety of lentils, which is most commonly seen in the popular dish, dal. But, beyond the known dal, there is a world of unique lentil dishes that come with different flavors and textures. These dishes showcase the versatility of lentils in Indian cooking, and are worth trying for those looking to expand their culinary horizons. Here are some interesting Indian lentil dishes beyond the usual dal.

Dish 1 Khichdi: Comforting one-pot meal Khichdi is a simple yet tasty one-pot meal of rice and lentils, usually flavored with turmeric and cumin. It's comfort food in most Indian homes, thanks to its easy preparation and soothing taste. You can add vegetables like peas or carrots to make it more nutritious. Khichdi is delicious, but also nutritious, which makes it a staple when you prefer light meals.

Dish 2 Pesarattu: Savory lentil pancake Pesarattu is a delicious savory pancake of green gram (moong) lentils, often relished as breakfast or snack in South India. The batter is seasoned with ginger and green chilies, before it is griddled to crisp perfection. Usually served with chutney or upma, pesarattu provides a delightful medley of flavors and textures, making it an exciting departure from regular pancakes.

Dish 3 Adai: Spicy mixed lentil crepe Adai is a spicy crepe made with mixed lentils (like chana dal, urad dal, and toor dal) and rice. Coming from Tamil Nadu, this dish uses spices like red chilies and asafoetida to give it an extra kick. Adai can be eaten plain, or with coconut chutney or jaggery, for contrasting flavors. Its hearty nature makes it ideal for breakfast or dinner.