Sesame and spinach: A healthy combo you need to try

Sesame seeds and spinach are two of the most nutrient-rich foods and together they offer a powerhouse of health benefits. Both are known for their high content of essential vitamins and minerals. From healthy fats and protein (provided by sesame seeds) to iron and calcium (rich in spinach), together they make up for a balanced nutritional profile that can support various bodily functions. Here's how combining sesame seeds with spinach can benefit you.

#1 Rich source of iron and calcium Spinach is known for its iron-rich properties, important for healthy blood cells. When paired with sesame seeds, which are rich in calcium, this combination promotes bone health and muscle health. Including them together in your meals can maximize the absorption of these nutrients, making it easier to meet daily nutritional requirements than consuming them separately.

#2 Boosts heart health Sesame seeds are packed with healthy fats that promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels. Spinach further enhances this benefit with its high potassium and nitrate content, which regulate blood pressure. The two make a heart-friendly duo that can be incorporated easily into your daily meals.

#3 Enhances digestive health Both sesame seeds and spinach are great sources of dietary fiber. Fiber helps in digestion by ensuring that you pass stool regularly and don't suffer from constipation. Adding these foods to your diet can enhance gut health over time by promoting the growth of good bacteria.