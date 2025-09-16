Try these recipes using sage

Sage, the aromatic herb that elevates dishes, does wonders with its earthy, slightly peppery flavor. It pairs well with a range of ingredients, adding depth and aroma to meals. Be it pasta or savory bread, sage unlocks a whole new world of culinary possibilities. Here's a look at five recipes that highlight its delightful potential in the kitchen.

Dish 1 Sage-infused pasta delight Sage-infused pasta is the easiest way to elevate your meal. Cook your favorite pasta till al dente. In a separate pan, melt butter and add fresh sage leaves, letting them crisp up a bit. Toss the pasta in sage butter and finish off with grated Parmesan cheese for added richness. This simple yet flavorful dish brings the herb's unique taste to the fore without overpowering other ingredients.

Dish 2 Savory sage bread Savory sage bread is just perfect for those who enjoy baking at home. In a bowl, combine flour, yeast, salt, and chopped fresh sage leaves. Slowly add water till you form dough. Knead it well before letting it rise till doubled in size. Bake till golden brown for a fragrant loaf that's the perfect accompaniment to soups or salads.

Dish 3 Creamy sage risotto Creamy sage risotto offers comfort with every bite. Start off by sauteing onions in olive oil before adding Arborio rice, and stirring until coated. Gradually add vegetable broth, while stirring continuously until absorbed by the rice grains; repeat the process several times on low heat, until a creamy consistency forms. Finally, stir through chopped fresh sage leaves along with grated cheese just before serving.

Dish 4 Roasted vegetables with sage Roasted vegetables get even more aromatic with fresh sage leaves at the time of cooking. Chop up seasonal veggies like carrots or potatoes into chunks. Lightly toss them with olive oil + salt and pepper seasoning with whole sprigs of fresh herbs like rosemary and sage. Roast everything together in a preheated oven until tender-crisp texture is achieved.