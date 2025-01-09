Unraveling the gluten skin absorption myth
What's the story
Gluten, the protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, has become a bit of a health world villain.
One such myth that has gained traction is the idea that gluten can be absorbed through the skin.
This article will bust some of the biggest myths about gluten and give you the facts based on what science says.
Myth 1
Gluten cannot penetrate skin
The idea that gluten can be absorbed through the skin is a myth. Gluten molecules are simply too large to penetrate the skin's barrier.
Scientific research confirms that individuals with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity do not experience symptom flare-ups from using skincare products containing gluten.
This is because gluten does not enter the bloodstream through skin contact. Adverse reactions are caused by ingesting gluten, not applying it externally.
Myth 2
No need for gluten-free skincare for most
Individuals with celiac disease need to avoid ingesting gluten, but the notion that they must also steer clear of skincare products containing gluten is a myth.
Only individuals with dermatitis herpetiformis, a rare skin manifestation of celiac disease, need to avoid such products.
For most people, including those with celiac disease, using gluten-containing skincare products externally is safe, as long as they are not ingested.
Myth 3
Gluten in cosmetics: Not a dietary concern
The belief that cosmetics containing gluten present a dietary risk is unfounded.
For cosmetics to affect individuals adhering to gluten-free diets, substantial ingestion is required.
Given that cosmetics are not generally consumed, they do not induce symptoms related to dietary gluten.
This confirms that worries about skincare and cosmetic products with gluten are unwarranted for most people, even those with celiac disease.