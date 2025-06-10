What's the story

Himachal Pradesh, located in the northern part of India, has many hill villages that are untouched by modernity.

For those looking for an authentic experience away from crowded tourist spots, these villages provide a unique cultural immersion.

Travelers can discover traditional lifestyles, local crafts, stunning landscapes, etc.

The beauty of these villages is their simplicity and the warm hospitality of locals looking to share their way of life with outsiders.