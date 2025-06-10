Himachal's hidden gems: Peaceful villages to explore
Himachal Pradesh, located in the northern part of India, has many hill villages that are untouched by modernity.
For those looking for an authentic experience away from crowded tourist spots, these villages provide a unique cultural immersion.
Travelers can discover traditional lifestyles, local crafts, stunning landscapes, etc.
The beauty of these villages is their simplicity and the warm hospitality of locals looking to share their way of life with outsiders.
Malana
Malana: A village with ancient roots
Malana is famous for its unique culture and ancient traditions.
This village is said to be one of the world's oldest democracies, where people abide by some unique rules and customs.
The architecture here is reminiscent of ancient times, with the wooden houses beautifully carved.
Visitors must respect the local customs while visiting this interesting village.
Spiti Valley
Spiti Valley: A remote cultural haven
Amidst stark landscapes, Spiti Valley offers an unparalleled cultural experience.
Famous for its monasteries and traditional festivals, the region offers insight into Buddhist culture.
As the valley is located in a remote area, it remains untouched by commercialization, giving visitors an opportunity to engage in local traditions and practices.
Chitkul
Chitkul: Last village on Indo-Tibetan border
Known as the last inhabited village on the old Indo-Tibetan trade route, Chitkul offers breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains and lush green fields.
Here, the villagers continue to live a simple life based on agriculture and livestock rearing.
Travelers can take serene walks through apple orchards or along riverbanks, chatting up with friendly locals.
Tabo
Tabo: Monastic life unveiled
Tabo is known for its ancient monastery complex which is more than a thousand years old.
This village gives you a chance to experience monastic life closely as monks perform their daily tasks in these historic walls which are decorated with murals showing teachings.
Visitors can even join meditation sessions or attend ceremonies at this revered site.