These household items can boost your health (#4 is unexpected!)
What's the story
While striving for a better health, most of us forget the potential of everyday items lying around at home.
These items, which we often perceive as mundane or purely decorative, can actually do wonders for your health.
From improving air quality to helping you relax, these home objects can bring a positive change to your health.
Here are some unusual home items and how they can help you.
Green boost
Houseplants for cleaner air
Houseplants are more than mere decorative elements, they are essential for purifying indoor air.
Certain plants like spider plants and peace lilies can remove toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene from the air.
By absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, they enhance overall air quality.
Studies have shown that having houseplants indoors can reduce stress levels by up to 30% and increase productivity by 15%.
Natural glow
Himalayan salt lamps for better sleep
Himalayan salt lamps are said to give off negative ions when heated, which can help enhance mood and sleep quality.
The lamps produce a warm glow that facilitates relaxation by lowering anxiety levels.
Although scientific evidence is scant, several users claim to feel calmer with better sleep cycles after using the lamps regularly.
Aromatic calm
Essential oil diffusers for stress relief
Essential oil diffusers scatter natural scents across the air, providing therapeutic benefits for mood and stress.
Lavender and eucalyptus oils, which are famous for their soothing properties, can remarkably reduce anxiety symptoms.
When inhaled consistently over an extended period of time, these oils create a calming atmosphere at home. This reduces the level of stress and promotes a sense of well-being.
Comforting weight
Weighted blankets for anxiety reduction
Weighted blankets offer soft pressure across the body, similar to a loving hug, or swaddle effect given to babies.
This triggers the release of serotonin, a happiness hormone, thus effectively alleviating anxiety symptoms among adults too.
Recent global studies have shown an improvement rate of 60% to 70%.