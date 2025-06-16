You must try these stylish side-swept hairstyles
Side-swept hairstyles are versatile and elegant enough to suit any occasion. Be it a formal event or just a casual day out, these styles can make you look sophisticated.
From simple to intricate, side-swept hairstyles can be adjusted to different hair lengths and textures.
Here are five side-swept hairstyles you can try today to up your style quotient.
Timeless Waves
Classic side-swept waves
Classic side-swept waves are just perfect for those who love a timeless look.
This hairstyle is all about creating soft waves with a curling iron and sweeping them to one side.
It looks amazing on medium to long hair and makes it look voluminous and full of movement.
Simply apply some heat protectant before curling, then lightly brush through the curls for a softer finish.
Elegant braid
Braided side sweep
The braided side sweep marries the grace of braids with the beauty of side-sweeping hair.
Begin with a loose braid on one side of your head, and sweep it on the other shoulder. Pin it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This one is perfect for a casual outing as well as a more formal event, making it versatile in its beauty.
Chic ponytail
Sleek side ponytail
A sleek side ponytail works as an easy yet chic option for a number of occasions.
Start with straightened hair for a smooth finish and gather it into a low ponytail on one side of your head.
Secure it in place with an elastic band and wrap a small section of hair around the band for an added polish.
Stylish twist
Twisted side bun
The twisted side bun provides an elegant updo option that is stylish as well as practical.
For this look, twist sections of your hair from one side towards the back, securing them into a bun at the nape of your neck on the opposite side.
This hairstyle tucks hair neatly away while keeping an air of sophistication.
Fishtail flair
Loose side fishtail braid
A loose fishtail braid swept to one side gives you an effortlessly chic look perfect for any occasion.
Start by dividing your hair into two parts at one shoulder.
Take small strands of hair from each part alternately, crossing them over until you reach the desired length.
Tie with an elastic band, leaving some strands loose around the face to soften the overall look.