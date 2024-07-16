In short Simplifying... In short Chicago is home to a variety of hidden speakeasies, each offering a unique experience.

From a secret entrance behind a bookshelf in a café, to a door in an overlooked alleyway, a phone booth with a mysterious number, an old train car, and an unmarked door in a busy neighborhood, these spots provide an intimate setting for relaxation and a glimpse into the city's rich history.

These speakeasies, with their vintage decor, innovative drinks, and luxurious ambiance, are a testament to Chicago's cultural depth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to these travel recommendations

Unveiling Chicago's hidden speakeasies

By Anujj Trehaan 11:08 am Jul 16, 202411:08 am

What's the story Chicago, a city rich in history and culture, offers a unique experience for those willing to explore its hidden gems. Among these are secret speakeasies that hark back to the Prohibition era, offering an exclusive peek into the city's intriguing past. These clandestine bars are not just about drinks; they're about stepping into a world veiled in secrecy and stories.

Secret one

The magic behind the bookshelf

Behind an unassuming bookshelf in a cozy cafe, lies one of Chicago's most enchanting speakeasies. This hidden gem, with its vintage decor and soft jazz, transports visitors to another era. It's the perfect spot for those desiring to unwind in a quiet, intimate setting. The entrance adventure requires knowing which book to tilt, revealing the path forward into this captivating space.

Secret two

A Door in the Alley

Nestled in an alleyway that many pass by without a second glance is a door that leads to one of Chicago's best-kept secrets. This speakeasy is known for its innovative nonalcoholic concoctions and vibrant atmosphere. The interior boasts an eclectic mix of art deco designs and modern touches, making it an Instagrammer's paradise. Finding this door feels like being initiated into an exclusive club.

Secret three

Through the phone booth

Imagine entering a phone booth, dialing a mysterious number, and being granted access to a hidden bar filled with lively music and laughter. This speakeasy takes secrecy to another level with its unique entry method that captivates everyone's inner detective. Inside, guests are greeted with plush seating and ambient lighting, creating an inviting space for engaging conversations or simply soaking up the ambiance.

Secret four

A vintage train car experience

For those who love nostalgia, there's a speakeasy hidden inside what appears to be an old train car parked inconspicuously among modern buildings. Stepping inside is like traveling back in time; each detail meticulously curated to recreate the golden age of rail travel. Soft music complements the gentle clinking of glasses as patrons enjoy their evening surrounded by history.

Secret five

Behind the unmarked door

Discover a speakeasy hidden behind an unmarked door in a bustling Chicago neighborhood. Known only to those who seek it, this place combines exclusivity with elegance. Inside, dim lighting and luxurious decor create the perfect setting for unforgettable evenings. These visits offer more than relaxation; they provide a glimpse into Chicago's rich history and cultural depth, making the city endlessly captivating.