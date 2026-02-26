Don't throw away fabric scraps (do this instead)

African-inspired journals are a great way to preserve culture and creativity. Using fabric scraps, you can make these journals sustainable and unique. By upcycling, not only do you reduce waste but also create something beautiful and functional. The process is simple and requires a few materials that are easily available at home or local craft stores. Here are some practical tips to help you get started on creating these vibrant journals with fabric scraps.

Tip 1 Gather your materials Start by collecting fabric scraps in various colors and patterns. Look for pieces that reflect African designs or motifs. You will also need a blank notebook or journal as your base, glue or fabric adhesive, scissors, and a ruler. Having all materials ready will make the crafting process smoother.

Tip 2 Design your cover Plan your cover design by arranging the fabric scraps on the notebook's front cover. Experiment with different layouts until you find one that appeals to you. Once satisfied, use glue or fabric adhesive to secure the pieces in place. Ensure that edges are well adhered to prevent peeling over time.

Tip 3 Add decorative elements Enhance your journal by adding decorative elements like beads, buttons, or ribbons that complement the African theme. These embellishments can be attached using glue or sewn onto the fabric scraps for added durability. Be creative with these elements to give each journal a personal touch.

Tip 4 Secure edges properly To make sure your fabric scraps don't peel off, secure their edges properly. You can either apply a thin layer of glue all over the edges or sew them down. This will not only keep the design intact but also make your journal's cover last longer. With these steps, you can make sure your African-inspired journal is both beautiful and durable.