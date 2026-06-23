Try this salad recipe

Roasted chickpeas: The salad topping everyone loves

By Simran Jeet 10:28 am Jun 23, 202610:28 am

What's the story

Roasted chickpeas are a great way to add a crunchy texture to your salads. These legumes are not just crunchy, but also packed with protein and fiber, making them an ideal salad topping for those looking for a healthy option. Roasting chickpeas makes them crispy and flavorful, making them a great addition to your meals. Here are some ways to use roasted chickpeas in salads.