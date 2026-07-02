Walking barefoot on natural surfaces is a fundamental earthing practice

Urban earthing: A mindful way to reconnect with nature

By Simran Jeet 02:57 pm Jul 02, 202602:57 pm

What's the story

Urban earthing is a concept that encourages city dwellers to reconnect with nature, even in the midst of concrete jungles. By practicing simple techniques, one can experience the grounding benefits of being close to nature. These practices not only promote relaxation but also enhance mental well-being. Here are five practical ways to incorporate urban earthing into your daily routine, helping you find tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.