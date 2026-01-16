Why you should avoid these spots in Uruguay

Uruguay , the South American gem, is often visited for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture. However, not all tourist spots live up to the hype. Some places may leave you disappointed owing to overcrowding or lack of unique experiences. In this article, we take you through five overrated tourist spots in Uruguay that may not be worth your time or money.

#1 Punta del Este's crowded beaches Punta del Este is famous for its glamorous beaches and lively nightlife. However, during peak season, the beaches can get too crowded, making it difficult to enjoy a relaxing day by the sea. The high prices of nearby restaurants and shops also add to the frustration. If you are looking for a more peaceful beach experience, you may want to explore lesser-known coastal areas instead.

#2 Colonia del Sacramento's tourist traps While Colonia del Sacramento's historic quarter is a UNESCO World Heritage site, it can get extremely touristy. The cobblestone streets are lined with souvenir shops and overpriced cafes that can take away from the charm of this colonial town. If you want to avoid tourist traps, visit during off-peak hours or explore nearby towns with similar colonial architecture but fewer tourists.

#3 Montevideo's Mercado del Puerto hype Mercado del Puerto in Montevideo is famous for its lively atmosphere and local cuisine. However, many tourists find it overpriced and overcrowded with tourists. The market can get extremely crowded during lunch hours, leaving little room to move around or enjoy a meal at leisure. For authentic Uruguayan food at reasonable prices, try smaller local markets or eateries outside the main tourist areas.

#4 La Paloma's limited activities La Paloma is a quiet beach town that lures travelers looking for some peace away from busy places like Punta del Este. However, some find it too quiet with limited activities apart from sunbathing on the beach or walking around town center shops selling souvenirs at inflated prices compared to other parts of Uruguay where locals shop instead.