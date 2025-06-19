How to use dried gourds in home decor
What's the story
Dried gourds have been a staple in several cultures for centuries, and they provide a unique way to liven up your home.
In African decor, these natural beauties can be turned into stunning and cheap pieces that add depth to any place.
They are versatile enough to be painted, carved, or simply left as is.
Here are some creative ways to use dried gourds in your African decor.
Vase transformation
Transform gourds into vases
Dried gourds can be hollowed out and used as vases for dried flowers or decorative branches. Their natural shape adds an organic element to the room.
To create a vase, cut the top off the gourd and clean out the inside thoroughly.
You can paint or carve designs on the exterior for added flair.
This simple transformation turns a basic gourd into a striking centerpiece.
Lampshade creation
Create unique lampshades
Gourds make for the best lampshades owing to their strong build and capacity to diffuse light gently.
By cutting beautiful patterns on the surface of a gourd, you can create exquisite shadows when lit from inside.
Make sure you use appropriate tools for carving and add a splash of color with paint or dye for an added visual appeal.
Bowl design
Design decorative bowls
Using dried gourds as bowls is another practical application in home decor.
After cutting them in half and cleaning them out, these bowls can hold small items like keys or jewelry on entryway tables or dressers.
You may choose to leave them plain or decorate with traditional African motifs using paints or dyes.
Wall art crafting
Craft wall art pieces
Dried gourds make perfect materials to create wall art inspired by African heritage and style.
By slicing thin sections from larger gourds, you can arrange them artistically on walls as part of a gallery display or standalone piece.
Painting each section in different colors enhances their visual appeal while keeping cultural significance intact.
Instrument making
Make musical instruments
Transforming dried gourds into traditional instruments, like shakers or drums, is another way to add music to your home.
These instruments, a common sight in African music culture, not only look good but also act as a source of entertainment.
They are perfect for home parties, where guests can have fun playing them and enjoy cultural sounds from across Africa's diverse regions.