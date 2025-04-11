What's the story

Using pebbles for indoor plant drainage is a practical way to ensure healthy plant growth.

Proper drainage prevents water from pooling at the bottom of pots, which can cause root rot.

By adding pebbles, you create a barrier that lets excess water drain out while keeping essential moisture in.

This technique is easy and economical, making it suitable for both novice and experienced gardeners.

Here's how to use pebbles right.