How different cities put their own spin on vada pav
What's the story
Vada, a popular Indian street food, is a must-try breakfast option. Famous for its spicy and crispy taste, this dish is an integral part of Indian cuisine. From Mumbai to Pune, every city has its own unique take on vada. Here are the best places to enjoy this delectable dish, giving you a taste of authentic Indian street food culture.
Mumbai
Mumbai's iconic vada pav stalls
Mumbai is famous for its vada pav, often called the city's staple food.
The iconic stalls serve this spicy potato filling sandwiched between bread, with chutneys and fried green chilies.
Places like Anand Stall and Ashok Vada Pav are famous for their mouth-watering versions.
These stalls are always crowded, which shows how much people love this dish.
Pune
Pune's flavorful variations
Pune also has some interesting variations of vada. Here, you will find different types of chutneys and toppings that add to the flavor.
Popular spots, such as Shivaji Nagar and Jadhav Vada Pav, are known for their unique takes on this classic dish.
The city's love for vada pav is evident from the long queues at these places every morning.
Delhi
Delhi's spicy twist on vada
In Delhi, vada pav gets a spicy twist with the addition of tangy chutneys, and sometimes even a slice of onion or cucumber.
This version is especially loved by those who enjoy bold flavors in their breakfast options.
Chandni Chowk is one of the places where you can relish this spicy variant.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru's unique offerings
Bengaluru offers its own unique take on vada pav with local ingredients and flavors.
Street vendors near VV Puram Food Street serve delicious versions that are slightly different from other cities, but equally delightful in taste and texture.
These variations often include local spices that give them a distinct flavor profile.
Tips
Tips for enjoying street vadas safely
When relishing street vadas, hygiene should be your top priority.
Pick places that have a good reputation for cleanliness.
Check if the food is prepared in front of you, as it indicates freshness and hygiene.
This way, you can enjoy the authentic taste of vadas without any health concerns.