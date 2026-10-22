5 vada pav variations every street food lover should try
What's the story
Vada pav, a quintessential Mumbai street food, is loved for its spicy potato filling and soft bread. However, if you are looking to try something different, there are several unique variations of this beloved snack that you can explore. From the classic to the innovative, these vada pav variations offer a delightful twist on the traditional recipe. Here are five must-try vada pav variations that will tantalize your taste buds.
#1
Cheese vada pav delight
Cheese vada pav is a delicious fusion of creamy cheese and spicy potato filling.
The addition of melted cheese adds a rich texture and flavor, making it an irresistible option for cheese lovers.
Usually served with green chutney and a sprinkle of chaat masala, this variation offers a perfect balance of spice and creaminess.
It is an ideal choice for those who enjoy their vada pav with an extra layer of indulgence.
#2
Schezwan vada pav kick
For those who like their food extra spicy, Schezwan vada pav is the perfect option.
This variation adds Schezwan sauce to the traditional vada pav, giving it a fiery kick.
The bold flavors of garlic, chili, and other spices make this version stand out from the rest.
Usually garnished with onion slices and extra green chutney, it is a must-try for spice enthusiasts.
#3
Paneer vada pav twist
Paneer vada pav adds another layer of flavor by replacing the potato filling with paneer masala.
The soft paneer cubes are marinated in spices before being stuffed into the pav bread.
This variation offers a protein-rich alternative, while retaining the essence of traditional vada pav.
Served with mint chutney or tamarind sauce, it appeals to those looking for something different, yet familiar.
#4
Pav bhaji style vada pav
Pav bhaji style vada pav mixes elements from both dishes by adding bhaji masala to the potato filling.
This gives the classic vada pav an extra punch of flavor, without losing its identity as one of Mumbai's iconic street foods.
Topped off with buttered pav bread and chopped onions or coriander leaves, this version is perfect for bhaji lovers.
#5
Corn cheese vada pav fusion
Corn cheese vada pav is a delicious fusion of sweet corn and gooey cheese.
The two are mixed and stuffed into the pav bread.
This variation is mild on the spices, but rich in flavors. It provides a unique twist on the classic vada pav.
It is perfect for those who enjoy a lighter, yet flavorful, snack option.