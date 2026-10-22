5 vada pav variations every street food lover should try

Cheese vada pav is a delicious fusion of creamy cheese and spicy potato filling.

The addition of melted cheese adds a rich texture and flavor, making it an irresistible option for cheese lovers.

Usually served with green chutney and a sprinkle of chaat masala, this variation offers a perfect balance of spice and creaminess.

It is an ideal choice for those who enjoy their vada pav with an extra layer of indulgence.