Crispy, spicy, irresistible Varanasi breakfast: Aloo puri
What's the story
Varanasi, a city famous for its rich cultural heritage, serves a unique breakfast experience with its aloo puri street breakfast. Aloo puri, a popular North Indian dish, is a combination of deep-fried puris and spicy potato curry. The dish is not only delicious but also gives you a taste of the local flavors and traditions. Here's what makes this street breakfast special.
#1
The perfect blend of flavors
Aloo puri is all about the perfect combination of crispy puris and spicy potato curry. The puris are made from wheat flour and are deep-fried till golden brown. The potato curry is made with potatoes, tomatoes, and a mix of spices like cumin and coriander. This combination gives you a burst of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds.
#2
Affordable street delight
One of the best things about having aloo puri on the streets of Varanasi is that it is super affordable. For as little as ₹30 or $0.50, you can get a plate of this delicious breakfast. This affordability makes it accessible to everyone, be it locals or tourists exploring the city.
#3
Fresh ingredients make all the difference
Street vendors in Varanasi take pride in using fresh ingredients to prepare their dishes. The potatoes used in the curry are sourced locally, ensuring quality and taste. Vendors often use seasonal vegetables, which not only enhances flavor but also supports local farmers.
#4
A cultural experience beyond food
Eating aloo puri on the streets of Varanasi is more than just a meal; it's an experience that gives you a glimpse of the city's vibrant culture. You get to see locals going about their day while you relish your breakfast at a roadside stall or small eatery. This cultural immersion adds to the charm of having this traditional dish in its birthplace.