It's recipe time! Make this vegan chocolate lava cake

By Anujj Trehaan 01:49 pm May 29, 202401:49 pm

What's the story The vegan chocolate lava cake is a delightful twist on the classic dessert, catering to those who follow a vegan lifestyle or have egg allergies. Originating from the traditional French dessert, this version maintains the gooey, molten center without any animal products. It's a testament to how versatile vegan cooking can be, proving that indulgence isn't limited by dietary preferences. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To create this dessert, you need one cup all-purpose flour, one-half cup unsweetened cocoa powder, three-quarters cup granulated sugar, one teaspoon baking powder, one-half teaspoon salt, one-half cup non-dairy milk (like almond or soy), one-quarter cup vegetable oil, and one teaspoon vanilla extract. For the center: one-half cup vegan chocolate chips and extra non-dairy milk for melting.

Step 1

Preparing the dry mix

Begin by combining your dry ingredients in a large bowl. This mix should include all-purpose flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. Thoroughly whisk these together to prevent any lumps in your batter. This step is crucial for achieving a smooth texture and ensuring flavors are evenly distributed throughout your cake, setting the foundation for a delicious dessert.

Step 2

Mixing wet ingredients

In another bowl or large measuring jug, combine your wet ingredients non-dairy milk (almond or soy works great), vegetable oil, and vanilla extract. Stir these together until they're fully mixed. The key here is to make sure that everything is at room temperature so that when you mix it with the dry ingredients later on it combines smoothly without clumping.

Step 3

Combining ingredients and baking

Combine your wet and dry ingredients, stirring just until mixed to avoid a dense cake. Evenly distribute the batter into greased ramekins or muffin tins, aiming for four cakes. Nestle several chocolate chips in the center of each, ensuring they're covered by batter but not pushed to the bottom. This step is crucial for achieving the desired lava texture upon baking.

Step 4

Melting center and serving

Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 minutes, or until the edges appear set but the center remains slightly underbaked — this is key for achieving the gooey lava flow. Allow the cakes to cool for one minute before serving. Enjoy warm, perhaps with a dusting of powdered sugar or accompanied by vegan ice cream for an added treat.