Silken tofu is another excellent choice when looking for plant-based emulsifiers in salad dressings

5 vegan ingredients for creamy salad dressings

By Vinita Jain 03:31 pm Jun 26, 202603:31 pm

What's the story

Creating the perfect salad dressing can be an art, especially when you're looking for vegan emulsifiers. These plant-based options not only help in mixing oil and vinegar but also add unique flavors to your salads. From avocados to flaxseeds, these emulsifiers are versatile and nutritious. They provide a creamy texture without any animal products, making them ideal for anyone following a vegan diet or looking to reduce dairy intake.