What's the story The vegan Greek gigandes bean salad is a taste of Greece at your table. It stars gigandes beans, those big white beauties that kinda remind you of lima beans, all mixed up with veggies and herbs. This plant-powered dish is a classic of Greek cuisine, full of culture and good-for-you stuff. Perfect for anyone who wants to try something new and delicious. Let's get our cook on.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this refreshing salad, you will need two cups of cooked gigandes beans, one diced large ripe tomato, one finely chopped red onion, one diced cucumber, a quarter cup of fresh parsley chopped, two tablespoons of olive oil, juice from one lemon, and two minced garlic cloves. Season with salt and pepper. This is a super hearty and delicious dish.

Prepare the vegetables

Start by thoroughly rinsing the tomato, cucumber, and parsley under cold water. Dice the tomato and cucumber into bite-sized pieces, striving for uniformity in size for a harmonious blend of flavors in each bite. Finely chop the red onion and mince the garlic cloves. This will help their flavors to meld nicely into the salad, rather than being too overpowering.

Combine ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, add the cooked gigandes beans along with the diced tomatoes, chopped onions, diced cucumbers, and minced garlic that you have prepared. Include the chopped fresh parsley. This will add a pop of freshness and color to your salad. Remember, parsley is not just for flavor! It also adds a visual element that makes your dish look even more delicious.

Dressing preparation

To dress this hearty salad, combine olive oil and lemon juice in a small bowl or cup; whisk until emulsified. The sharp acidity of the lemon juice is tempered by the smooth richness of the olive oil, forming a harmonious emulsion that complements the flavors of our main components without overpowering them.

Final touches

Drizzle the dressing over the salad, making sure everything gets a good coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, then give it a gentle stir to help those flavors mingle. This step brings everything together, ensuring each bite of your vegan Greek gigandes bean salad is bursting with taste.