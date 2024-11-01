Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan Icelandic plokkfiskur using chickpeas instead of fish.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then simmer diced potatoes in vegetable broth.

Meanwhile, create a vegan bechamel sauce with dairy-free butter, flour, and almond milk.

Combine everything with chickpeas, let it warm, and serve hot.

Try this vegan Icelandic plokkfiskur comfort recipe

By Simran Jeet 05:04 pm Nov 01, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Vegan Icelandic plokkfiskur is a plant-based twist on the traditional Icelandic fish stew. This cozy dish originates from Iceland and is typically made with fish, potatoes, onions, and a rich bechamel sauce. We've substituted chickpeas for the fish to maintain the dish's satisfying texture and taste. Perfect for cold nights or whenever you crave some comfort food. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegan delight, gather two cups of cooked chickpeas (instead of fish), three large potatoes peeled and diced, one large onion finely chopped, two cloves of garlic minced, four cups of vegetable broth, two tablespoons of olive oil, one cup of unsweetened almond milk (or any other plant-based milk), three tablespoons of all-purpose flour (for thickening the sauce), and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Begin by warming the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the diced onions and minced garlic to the pot. Saute them until they turn translucent and aromatic; this typically takes around five minutes. This step is vital as it establishes the flavor base for our vegan Plokkfiskur.

Step 2

Cook potatoes in broth

Add the diced potatoes to the pot with four cups of vegetable broth. Bring it to a boil, then reduce it to a simmer. Let it cook uncovered until the potatoes are tender but not falling apart. It should take about 15 minutes. The broth not only cooks the potatoes but also infuses them with flavor.

Step 3

Make vegan bechamel sauce

As your potatoes are boiling, you can get started on your vegan bechamel sauce in a separate pan. Over medium heat, melt two tablespoons of dairy-free butter substitute, then whisk in three tablespoons of flour until well incorporated and smooth. Gradually add in one cup of almond milk while continuously whisking until you achieve a thickened, creamy sauce—season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4

Combine everything together

Once potatoes are tender and bechamel sauce is creamy, add them to a pot with two cups of chickpeas. Fold gently to preserve texture. Allow the mixture to warm over low heat for 10 minutes, enabling flavors to meld. Savor this vegan Icelandic plokkfiskur hot, optionally garnished with fresh dill or parsley. This comforting dish meets vegetarian standards.