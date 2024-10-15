Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Japanese okonomiyaki by mixing flour, nutritional yeast, water, and veggies to create a pancake-like batter.

Enjoy this traditional Japanese dish, vegan-style, hot and full of flavor.

Vegan Japanese okonomiyaki: A flavorful guide

Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Okonomiyaki, often described as a Japanese savory pancake, is a dish that easily adapts to vegan preferences. Originating from Japan, it has gained international popularity for its unique flavor and customizable nature. Traditionally incorporating ingredients like eggs and seafood, our recipe is entirely vegan and eggless, making it accessible for everyone to enjoy. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan Japanese okonomiyaki, gather one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of water, four tablespoons of nutritional yeast, two cups of shredded cabbage, half a cup of thinly sliced green onions, one grated carrot, and salt. Use oil for frying. Toppings include vegan mayonnaise, teriyaki or soy sauce, with optional green onions or seaweed flakes.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour with nutritional yeast. Gradually add water, stirring continuously to prevent lumps. The consistency should mirror that of pancake batter; not too thick, yet not overly runny. This carefully mixed batter forms the foundational base of your okonomiyaki, ensuring the ideal texture and flavor for an enjoyable dish.

Step 2

Add vegetables to the mix

Add the shredded cabbage, grated carrot, and thinly sliced green onions to the batter made in step one. Season the mixture with a pinch of salt, adjusting it according to your taste preferences. Stir the mixture thoroughly until all the vegetables are uniformly coated with the batter. This step is essential, as it guarantees that each bite is packed with delicious and flavorsome vegetables.

Step 3

Cook your okonomiyaki

Heat a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil. Pour in enough batter to form a pancake about eight inches in diameter. Cook for about four minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy on the edges. Ensure it's cooked through by checking that no raw batter remains in the center.

Step 4

Add toppings and serve

Once cooked, transfer your vegan okonomiyaki to a plate. Generously drizzle with vegan mayonnaise and teriyaki or soy sauce. Garnish with extra sliced green onions or seaweed flakes if you like. Serve hot for a delightful meal at any time of the day. This method allows you to enjoy traditional Japanese tastes while following a vegan diet.