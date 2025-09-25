For vegan lovers: Add these 5 condiments to your meals

African condiments are a treasure trove of flavors and can take your vegan meals a notch higher. These condiments, which are rooted in rich culinary traditions, lend unique flavors that can make even the simplest of dishes taste amazing. From spicy to tangy, these condiments offer a range of flavors that can make your vegan meals more exciting. Here are five such African condiments that can spice up your vegan meals.

#1 Harissa: A spicy North African paste Harissa is a fiery North African chili paste made with roasted red peppers, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander. It adds heat and depth to vegan dishes such as stews and roasted vegetables. Harissa can also be used as a marinade or mixed into sauces for an extra kick. Its bold flavor profile makes it a favorite among those who love spicy food.

#2 Berbere: Ethiopian spice blend Berbere is an aromatic Ethiopian spice blend made from chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and other spices. This versatile blend adds warmth and complexity to vegan curries, lentil soups, or grain bowls. Berbere's rich flavor profile enhances the taste of many plant-based ingredients without overpowering them.

#3 Shito: Ghanaian chili sauce Shito is a popular Ghanaian chili sauce made from dried fish or shrimp powder (optional), peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spices. This condiment can be used as a dipping sauce or added directly into dishes for an umami-rich flavor boost. Shito goes well with rice dishes or grilled vegetables.

#4 Pili pili: West African pepper sauce Pili pili is a West African pepper sauce made from bird's eye chilies mixed with vinegar or lemon juice for tanginess. It adds heat to any dish it touches—be it salads or pasta—without masking other flavors present within the meal itself. Its zesty nature makes it perfect when looking to add some excitement onto your plate!