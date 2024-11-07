Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting bowl of Vegan Serbian pasulj soup with a few simple steps.

Start by boiling soaked white beans, then sauté onions, carrots, celery, and garlic in olive oil.

Combine these with the beans, add spices, vegetable broth, and let it simmer until the beans are tender.

Finish with a sprinkle of salt and optional garnishes like fresh parsley or vegan sour cream.

Vegan Serbian pasulj soup recipe

What's the story The vegan Serbian pasulj soup is a warm hug in a bowl, all the way from Serbia! Traditionally made with white beans, vegetables, and spices, this Serbian classic is a flavorful powerhouse packed with nutrition. Our vegan spin keeps the soul of the original recipe alive, while making it friendly for our plant-based pals. Ready, set, cook!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Ingredients for this delicious recipe include two cups of dried white beans soaked overnight, one large onion, two carrots, two celery stalks, three cloves of garlic, minced, one teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, one bay leaf, six cups of vegetable broth, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the beans

Drain the soaked beans and rinse them well. Place the beans in a large pot and cover them with water. Bring the water to a boil and then reduce the heat to let the beans simmer for approximately 10 minutes. Skim off and discard any foam that forms on the surface. This step aids in eliminating some of the indigestible sugars responsible for gas.

Step 2

Saute vegetables

In a separate pan, heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. This is where the magic starts! Add the chopped onion, diced carrots, diced celery, and minced garlic to the pan. Saute until the vegetables are soft but not browned—about five minutes. Those smells wafting up from the sizzling veggies? That's the soup flavor building right there!

Step 3

Combine ingredients

Add the sauteed vegetables to the pot with beans along with paprika, black pepper, bay leaf, and vegetable broth. Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly. Bring this mixture to a boil then reduce heat to low allowing it to simmer uncovered for about an hour or until beans are tender.

Step 4

Final touches

Once beans are cooked through and tender, remove bay leaf from soup; season with salt to taste. If desired, adjust other seasonings to taste at this point. Serve hot, garnished with fresh parsley or a dollop of vegan sour cream if desired. Enjoy your bowl of warm, comforting Vegan Serbian pasulj soup!