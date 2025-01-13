Vegan southwestern quinoa salad guide
The vegan southwestern quinoa salad is a healthy fusion of southwest flavors and quinoa, an ancient grain from the Andes.
This recipe features a vibrant mix of fresh veggies and spices, resulting in a colorful and delicious vegan meal.
Perfect for anyone looking for a tasty, nutritious choice.
Ingredients list
To make this delicious salad, gather one cup of uncooked quinoa, two cups of water, one can (15 ounces) of black beans (drained and rinsed), one red bell pepper (diced), one cup of corn kernels (fresh or frozen), half a cup of chopped fresh cilantro, one avocado (diced), juice from two limes, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of ground cumin, salt, and pepper to taste.
Step 1
Cooking the quinoa
Thoroughly rinse quinoa under cold water to eliminate bitterness.
Combine rinsed quinoa and two cups of water in a saucepan, and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low once boiling, cover, and let it simmer for 15 minutes or until all water is absorbed.
Remove from heat, let it stand covered for five minutes, then fluff with a fork.
Step 2
Preparing vegetables and dressing
While the quinoa is cooking or cooling down post cooking, you can prep your veggies.
Dice one red bell pepper and chop half a cup of fresh cilantro. If you are using an avocado, dice that too.
For the dressing, in a small bowl whisk together juice from two limes, two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon ground cumin, salt, and pepper to taste.
Step 3
Combining ingredients
Add to a large mixing bowl the cooked quinoa; drained black beans; diced red bell pepper; corn kernels (if you are using frozen corn, ensure they are thawed); chopped cilantro; and diced avocado (add it gently to avoid mashing them too much).
Pour the dressing you made earlier over this mixture.
Step 4
Final touches
Mix everything together gently until well combined, making sure not to mash any ingredients, particularly the avocado pieces.
Take a taste of your salad now; if required, adjust the seasoning like salt or lime juice to your taste.
Your vegan southwestern quinoa salad is ready to serve! Relish this vibrant dish as a main course or side dish at any meal time.