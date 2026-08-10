Vegetarian? Try these 5 nutritious vegetables
What's the story
Cruciferous vegetables are a must-have in any vegetarian diet, thanks to their nutritional benefits and versatility in the kitchen. These veggies are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote health and well-being. From broccoli to kale, these vegetables can be added to several dishes, making them a favorite among health-conscious individuals. Here are five must-have cruciferous vegetables for vegetarians.
#1
Broccoli: A nutrient powerhouse
Broccoli is one of the most popular cruciferous vegetables, famous for its rich nutrient profile.
It is high in vitamin C, vitamin K, fiber, and folate. Broccoli also has antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body.
It can be eaten raw or cooked and is commonly added to salads, stir-fries, and soups.
#2
Kale: The leafy green wonder
Kale has become famous for its health benefits and is a staple in vegetarian diets.
It is loaded with vitamins A, C, and K and minerals like calcium and potassium.
Kale also has a high amount of fiber, which promotes digestion.
This leafy green can be blended into smoothies or used as a base for salads.
#3
Cauliflower: The versatile vegetable
Cauliflower is known for its versatility in the kitchen as well as its nutritional benefits.
It is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and fiber.
Cauliflower can be used as a low-carb substitute for grains or legumes in several recipes such as cauliflower rice or mashed cauliflower dishes.
#4
Brussels sprouts: Small but mighty
Brussels sprouts are small but pack a mighty nutritional punch with high amounts of vitamins C and K, and folate.
They also contain compounds that may help reduce inflammation in the body.
Roasting or steaming Brussels sprouts brings out their natural sweetness while retaining most nutrients.
#5
Cabbage: The digestive aid
Cabbage is a staple in many vegetarian diets because of its digestive benefits, thanks to its high fiber content.
It is also rich in vitamins C and K, along with other essential nutrients such as manganese and potassium.
Cabbage can be eaten raw in salads or cooked in soups and stews.