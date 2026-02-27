Vegetarian diet lowers cancer risk, reveals study of 1.8M people

A major new study has found that vegetarians have a significantly lower risk of developing five types of cancer . The research, which analyzed data from over 1.8 million people over several years, found that those who follow a vegetarian diet had a 21% lower risk of pancreatic cancer and a 12% lower risk of prostate cancer compared to meat eaters.

Additional findings Significant reduction in risk for several cancers The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, also found that vegetarians had a 9% lower risk of breast cancer. This is significant as these three types of cancer—pancreatic, prostate, and breast—account for nearly one-fifth of all cancer deaths in the UK. The research further revealed an even greater reduction in risk for kidney cancer (28%) and multiple myeloma (31%) among vegetarians.

Research approach Comprehensive study on diet and cancer link The study, funded by the World Cancer Research Fund, examined 17 different cancers. It included data from various global studies on diet and health to overcome the challenge of low vegetarian and vegan representation in previous research. This allowed researchers to analyze data from an average of 1.64 million meat eaters, 57,016 poultry eaters (no red meat), 42,910 pescatarians (fish-eating but no meat), 63,147 vegetarians and 8,849 vegans over an average follow-up period of 16 years.

