5 tasty street snacks to try in Peru
What's the story
Peru is famous for its rich culinary heritage, and its street food is no exception. For vegetarian travelers, the streets of Peru offer an array of delicious snacks that are both satisfying and culturally immersive. From corn-based treats to fresh fruit concoctions, these snacks give you a taste of local life while catering to vegetarian diets. Here are some must-try Peruvian street snacks for vegetarians.
Snack 1
Fresh corn delight
Fresh corn is a staple in Peruvian cuisine and can be found at many street stalls.
Vendors often serve boiled or roasted corn on the cob, seasoned with salt or lime juice.
This simple, yet flavorful snack highlights the natural sweetness of the corn and is an excellent source of fiber and nutrients.
It is an ideal option for those looking for a quick bite while exploring the streets.
Snack 2
Quinoa salad bowl
Quinoa, a superfood from the Andes, is a common ingredient in many Peruvian dishes.
Street vendors serve it as a refreshing salad bowl, mixed with fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Dressed with lemon or olive oil, this nutritious snack is packed with protein and essential amino acids.
Perfect for health-conscious travelers wanting to indulge in local flavors.
Snack 3
Sweet potato chips
Sweet potato chips are another popular street snack in Peru.
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes are fried until crispy, and then lightly salted.
These chips provide a satisfying crunch along with natural sweetness without any added sugars or preservatives.
They make for an excellent alternative to regular potato chips for those wanting something different, yet equally delicious.
Snack 4
Fresh fruit skewers
Fresh fruit skewers are available at many Peruvian street markets, providing a burst of color and flavor in every bite.
Vendors stack seasonal fruits like mangoes, pineapples, and papayas on sticks, making them easy to eat on the go.
Not only are these skewers refreshing, but they also provide essential vitamins and hydration on warm days.
Snack 5
Choclo con queso
Choclo con queso is a traditional Peruvian snack that consists of large kernels of Andean corn served with slices of cheese.
The combination provides a delightful contrast between the chewy texture of the corn and the creamy cheese, making for a satisfying treat.
This snack is commonly available at local markets across Peru, giving visitors an authentic taste experience.