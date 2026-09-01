Heard of velvet apple?
What's the story
The velvet apple, also known as mabolo or Diospyros lotus, is a unique fruit with a soft, velvety skin. Native to parts of Africa, this fruit is not just known for its unusual texture but also for its nutritional benefits. While it may not be as popular as other fruits, the velvet apple offers a range of health benefits that are worth exploring. Here are five surprising health benefits of this exotic fruit.
#1
Rich in antioxidants
Velvet apples are loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for protecting the body from free radicals.
These free radicals can cause oxidative stress and damage cells over time.
By consuming antioxidant-rich foods, like velvet apples, you can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and promote overall health.
#2
Supports digestive health
The fiber content in velvet apples is great for digestion. It helps keep bowel movements regular and prevents constipation.
A fiber-rich diet is important for a healthy digestive system and can also help in maintaining a healthy weight by keeping you fuller for longer.
#3
Boosts immune system
Velvet apples are also a good source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system.
Vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections and illnesses.
Eating vitamin C-rich foods, like velvet apples, can help keep your immune system strong.
#4
Promotes skin health
The nutrients in velvet apples also promote skin health by supporting collagen production and reducing signs of aging.
Vitamin E and other antioxidants present in the fruit help protect the skin from environmental damage and keep it looking youthful.
#5
Enhances heart health
Eating velvet apples may also benefit heart health, thanks to their potassium content.
Potassium is essential for regulating blood pressure levels by balancing sodium levels in the body.
A diet rich in potassium can help reduce hypertension risks and promote cardiovascular well-being.