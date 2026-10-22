These Venezuelan snacks are beyond amazing!
What's the story
Venezuelan cuisine is famous for its diverse flavors and textures, but arepas usually steal the show. However, the country has a lot more to offer when it comes to snacks. From sweet to savory, these snacks are a window into Venezuela's rich culinary heritage. Exploring these alternatives can be an exciting journey for those looking to broaden their culinary horizons beyond the popular arepa.
#1
Tequenos: A cheesy delight
Tequenos are a popular snack in Venezuela, consisting of cheese sticks wrapped in dough and fried until golden brown.
They are usually served with a dipping sauce and are loved for their crispy exterior and gooey interior.
Tequenos can be found at parties and celebrations, making them a favorite among all age groups.
Their simplicity and deliciousness make them an irresistible choice for cheese lovers.
#2
Patacones: Fried green plantains
Patacones are made from green plantains that are sliced, flattened, and fried twice to get a crunchy texture.
These can be enjoyed on their own or topped with different ingredients like guacamole or salsa.
Patacones offer a unique twist on traditional fries and are an excellent gluten-free option.
Their versatility makes them a great snack for anyone looking to try something different.
#3
Golfeados: Sweet cinnamon rolls
Golfeados are sweet rolls made with dough, cinnamon, and panela (unrefined cane sugar).
They are baked until caramelized and often topped with cheese for a sweet-savory contrast.
This snack is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, who want to indulge in traditional Venezuelan pastries without the fuss of elaborate desserts.
#4
Hallacas: Festive corn dough parcels
Hallacas are festive dishes made from corn dough stuffed with a mix of vegetables, nuts, olives, capers, and spices, wrapped in plantain leaves, and boiled or steamed.
While hallacas are commonly associated with Christmas celebrations in Venezuela, they can be enjoyed year-round as a hearty snack option.
Their complex flavors make them an interesting choice for anyone looking to explore Venezuelan cuisine beyond everyday snacks.