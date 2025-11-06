'Vibe coding' is Collins Dictionary's word of the year 2025

Collins Dictionary has named "vibe coding" as its 2025 word of the year. The term refers to a new method of software development that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to convert natural language into computer code. It was first coined in February by Andrej Karpathy, a founding engineer at OpenAI and Tesla's former AI director. The term captures how AI can enable app development without traditional coding skills.

Term's evolution Term's popularity surge and significance The term "vibe coding" has gained immense popularity since its inception, according to Collins Dictionary. The lexicographers at Collins track a 24 billion-word corpus from various media, including social media, to compile their annual list of new and significant words. Alex Beecroft, Managing Director at Collins, said the term perfectly captures how language is evolving with technology.

Lexicon expansion Other words that made it to the list Along with "vibe coding," other words like "biohacking," "clanker," and "glaze" also made it to Collins's list. Biohacking refers to altering one's body processes for health and longevity, while clanker is a derogatory term for computers or robots popularized by Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Glaze means to praise someone excessively or undeservedly.