Planning a Vietnam trip? Explore these 5 coastal towns
What's the story
Vietnam's coastline is dotted with beautiful coastal towns, many of which remain unexplored by tourists. These hidden gems offer a unique glimpse into the country's rich culture and natural beauty. From pristine beaches to vibrant local markets, these towns provide an authentic Vietnamese experience away from the bustling cities. Discovering these lesser-known destinations can be a rewarding adventure for those seeking tranquility and cultural immersion.
Bai Xep
Tranquil beauty of Bai Xep
Bai Xep is a peaceful fishing village in Phu Yen Province.
Famous for its untouched beaches and serene atmosphere, the village is perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Visitors can enjoy long walks on the sandy shores, witness traditional fishing practices, and relish fresh seafood at local eateries.
The nearby Xep Beach offers stunning sunrise views that attract photographers and nature lovers alike.
Cam Thanh
Cultural richness of Hoi An's Cam Thanh
Cam Thanh is a small village located near Hoi An, famous for its rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscapes.
The village is surrounded by lush coconut groves and tranquil waterways, making it an ideal place for cycling tours or boat rides through the mangroves.
Visitors can also engage with local artisans who create traditional crafts such as lanterns or pottery, giving them an insight into Vietnamese craftsmanship.
Tuy Hoa
Scenic landscapes of Tuy Hoa
Tuy Hoa is a picturesque coastal town in Phu Yen Province, famous for its stunning natural beauty and historical sites.
The town features golden sandy beaches lined with swaying palm trees, perfect for sunbathing or swimming in crystal-clear waters.
Nearby attractions include ancient towers built by the Cham civilization, offering glimpses into Vietnam's rich history.
Quy Hoa
Authentic experiences at Quy Hoa Valley
Quy Hoa Valley is a hidden gem located near Quy Nhon City, known for its breathtaking landscapes and peaceful environment.
The valley is surrounded by rolling hills, dotted with colorful wildflowers during the blooming season.
Visitors can explore hiking trails leading to panoramic viewpoints overlooking the ocean below.
The area also features hot springs, providing a relaxing retreat after a day of exploration.
Lang Co
Serene atmosphere at Lang Co beach
Lang Co Beach is located between Da Nang and Hue along the scenic Hai Van Pass road.
It is famous for its pristine sands and calm waters, making it perfect for swimming or kayaking activities.
The beach is less crowded than other tourist spots, so you can enjoy the serenity amidst breathtaking views of mountains meeting the sea.