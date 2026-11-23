Bai Xep is a peaceful fishing village in Phu Yen Province.

Famous for its untouched beaches and serene atmosphere, the village is perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Visitors can enjoy long walks on the sandy shores, witness traditional fishing practices, and relish fresh seafood at local eateries.

The nearby Xep Beach offers stunning sunrise views that attract photographers and nature lovers alike.