If Vietnam trip is being planned, keep reading
What's the story
Vietnam is a beautiful country with rich history and culture, but some of its tourist spots are a bit overrated. While these places are famous, they may not give you the unique experiences you expect. Here are some of Vietnam's most overrated tourist spots that may not be worth your time or money. Knowing these can help you plan your trip better and choose places that give you more value.
Market madness
Ho Chi Minh City's Ben Thanh Market
Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and variety of goods. However, many tourists find it too crowded and overwhelming. The prices can be inflated for tourists, making bargaining essential, but exhausting. For those looking for authentic local shopping experiences without the chaos, exploring smaller markets or local shops might be a better option.
Bay blues
Ha Long Bay cruise tours
While Ha Long Bay is famous for its stunning limestone islands, the cruises can be a bit of a disappointment. Many tours are overcrowded, leaving little room to enjoy the scenery in peace. The quality of the boat and service can also vary widely between operators. If you want a more serene experience, consider visiting less commercialized areas or opting for private tours.
Festival fuss
Hoi An Ancient Town's Lantern Festival
Hoi An's Lantern Festival draws crowds with its colorful lights and cultural displays. However, some visitors feel the festival has become too commercialized, with high prices for food and souvenirs during this time. The narrow streets can also get packed with tourists, making it hard to enjoy the ambiance fully. Exploring Hoi An outside of festival dates may provide a more relaxed experience.
Tunnel troubles
Cu Chi Tunnels Tours
The Cu Chi Tunnels near Ho Chi Minh City are famous for their historical significance. However, many find the tours to be more focused on propaganda than education. The tunnels themselves are cramped and not suitable for everyone to explore comfortably. For history buffs, visiting other sites in Vietnam could offer deeper insights without the crowds.
Dune dilemma
Mui Ne sand dunes experience
Mui Ne is famous for its stunning sand dunes, but they can be a bit of a disappointment for some travelers. The dunes are often packed with tourists, making it hard to enjoy their natural beauty. The local vendors can also be a bit aggressive, which can take away from the experience. Exploring other coastal areas in Vietnam may give you similar landscapes without the tourist rush.