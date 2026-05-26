Vietnam is home to some truly breathtaking waterfalls!

Vietnam is famous for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, but many of its hidden waterfalls remain unexplored by most travelers. These natural wonders offer a peaceful retreat from the bustling city life, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in nature's beauty. From cascading waters to serene surroundings, these waterfalls are perfect for those seeking tranquility and adventure off the beaten path.

#1 Pongour Falls: A majestic cascade Pongour Falls is situated in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. Famous for its wide, multi-tiered structure, it is often referred to as one of Vietnam's most beautiful waterfalls. The fall is approximately 40 meters high and 100 meters wide, making it a sight to behold. The best time to visit is during the rainy season, when the water flow is at its peak, offering a spectacular view.

#2 Dray Nur Falls: A hidden gem Dray Nur Falls is located near Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak Province. This waterfall is famous for its picturesque setting, surrounded by lush greenery. The fall drops about 30 meters into a deep pool below, making it an ideal spot for swimming and relaxing. Visitors can also take boat rides on the river or explore nearby caves for an adventurous experience.

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#3 Thac Ba Falls: Tranquility in nature Thac Ba Falls is tucked away in a remote area of northern Vietnam, near the town of Yen Bai. This tranquil waterfall is surrounded by dense forests and offers a peaceful atmosphere for visitors looking to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The fall cascades gently over rocks into a calm pool below, making it perfect for picnicking or simply enjoying nature's serenity.

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#4 K50 Waterfall: Adventure awaits K50 Waterfall, located near Cat Tien National Park, offers an adventurous experience for thrill-seekers. Trekking through dense jungles leads to this stunning waterfall, where you can swim in the cool waters below or relax on the rocks nearby. The area is home to diverse wildlife, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers who enjoy exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations.