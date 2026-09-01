5 vegetarian street foods to try in Vietnam
What's the story
Vietnamese street food is famous for its diversity and flavors, and vegetarian options are no exception. The vibrant markets and bustling streets of Vietnam serve a range of vegetarian dishes that are both delicious and fulfilling. From fresh ingredients to aromatic spices, these dishes offer an authentic taste of Vietnamese cuisine without compromising on flavor or texture. Here are five must-try vegetarian street foods that showcase the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam.
Dish 1
Fresh spring rolls (gio cuon)
Fresh spring rolls, or gio cuon, are a popular street food in Vietnam.
They are made with rice paper wrappers stuffed with fresh vegetables, herbs, and sometimes tofu.
These rolls are served with a dipping sauce made from peanut or hoisin sauce.
The combination of crunchy vegetables and fragrant herbs makes them a refreshing snack or light meal option.
Dish 2
Grilled rice paper (Banh trang nuong)
Grilled rice paper, or banh trang nuong, is another favorite among locals and tourists alike.
The dish consists of rice paper grilled over an open flame until crispy.
It is usually topped with ingredients like scallions, sesame seeds, and peanuts for added flavor.
You can enjoy it as a savory snack or appetizer while exploring the vibrant streets.
Dish 3
Vietnamese pancake (banh xeo)
Vietnamese pancakes, or banh xeo, are savory crepes made from rice flour batter mixed with turmeric powder for color.
They are filled with bean sprouts and other vegetables before being pan-fried to a golden brown.
These crispy pancakes are often served with lettuce leaves and herbs for wrapping them up before dipping into a tangy sauce.
Dish 4
Tofu skewers (cha que)
Tofu skewers, or cha que, are marinated tofu pieces grilled on skewers until charred but tender inside.
These skewers can be found at many street stalls across Vietnam, where vendors grill them fresh on demand.
They are often served alongside pickled vegetables or dipping sauces to enhance their flavor profile further.
Dish 5
Sticky rice cakes (banh chung)
Sticky rice cakes, or banh chung, are traditional Vietnamese treats made from glutinous rice wrapped around fillings like mung beans or lotus seeds.
They are then steamed into square-shaped cakes, ready to eat anytime during the day.
These treats are especially popular during festivals but can be found year-round at local markets throughout Vietnam's cities and towns alike.