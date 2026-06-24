Follow this guide

How to master the pompadour hairstyle

By Simran Jeet 06:34 pm Jun 24, 202606:34 pm

What's the story

The vintage pompadour is a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, giving a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look. Popularized in the mid-20th century, this voluminous style is characterized by its height and smoothness. Whether you are going for a retro-inspired look or just want to add some flair to your everyday style, mastering the vintage pompadour can be rewarding. Here are some practical tips to help you achieve this iconic hairstyle with ease.