How to master the pompadour hairstyle
What's the story
The vintage pompadour is a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, giving a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look. Popularized in the mid-20th century, this voluminous style is characterized by its height and smoothness. Whether you are going for a retro-inspired look or just want to add some flair to your everyday style, mastering the vintage pompadour can be rewarding. Here are some practical tips to help you achieve this iconic hairstyle with ease.
Tip 1
Choosing the right products
Selecting the right products is essential for achieving a vintage pompadour. A strong hold gel or pomade can give you the necessary structure and volume without making your hair stiff. A volumizing mousse can also help in adding body at the roots. Make sure you pick products that suit your hair type to get the best results.
Tip 2
Mastering the blow-dry technique
Blow-drying is key to getting that height in a pompadour. Start with damp hair and apply a volumizing product evenly through your locks. Use a round brush while blow-drying, lifting sections of hair upwards from the roots. This will add volume and set the foundation for styling.
Tip 3
Combing for volume and shape
Once your hair is dry, it is time to style it with a comb or brush. Start by combing back from your forehead toward your crown, creating a smooth surface on top of your head. Use fingers or combs to shape the sides neatly, while keeping them shorter than the top section.
Tip 4
Securing with hairspray
To ensure that your vintage pompadour stays put all day long, finish off by applying hairspray generously over styled areas. This will keep everything in place without compromising on flexibility, so that you can still run fingers through if needed during wear time—a perfect balance between hold strength and natural movement capability within limits set by product usage itself!