How to use vintage suitcases in your decor
What's the story
Vintage suitcases make for the most unique decor elements, adding a dash of nostalgia and charm to any space. These timeless pieces can be used in a number of ways, be it for storage or as a statement piece. Their distinct designs and history make them a favorite among those who want to add character to their home. Here are some creative ways to use vintage suitcases in your decor.
Tip 1
Create a stylish coffee table
Transforming a vintage suitcase into a coffee table can add an interesting focal point to your living room.
Simply place the suitcase on its side or top, and add a glass top for stability and style.
This not only provides extra storage but also sparks conversations with guests, thanks to its unique appearance.
Tip 2
Use as bedside storage
Incorporating a vintage suitcase as bedside storage is both practical and stylish.
Place it next to your bed to hold books, magazines, or personal items you want within reach at night.
The suitcase's design can complement your bedroom's aesthetic while keeping clutter at bay.
Tip 3
Incorporate in entryway design
Incorporating a vintage suitcase in your entryway design is an ideal way to keep things organized and add to the decor.
Use it as a bench for seating while putting on shoes, or as a place to drop off keys and bags when you walk in.
Its presence can make your entryway more functional and welcoming.
Tip 4
Turn into garden planter
Transforming a vintage suitcase into a garden planter is an innovative way to repurpose these items.
Simply line the suitcase with plastic to prevent water damage, and fill it with soil and plants of your choice.
This not only adds greenery but also makes for an eye-catching outdoor display.
Tip 5
Design unique shelving unit
Designing a unique shelving unit with vintage suitcases gives you an opportunity to showcase your creativity, while also providing practical storage solutions.
Stack several suitcases on top of each other on the wall or floor, and use them to display books, decorative items, or personal treasures.
This way, you can customize your space and get a functional, yet stylish, solution.