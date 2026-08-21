Family video call? These tips can make it smoother
What's the story
Virtual family gatherings have become the new normal, connecting loved ones across distances. While these online meet-ups are convenient, they also require a different set of etiquette rules to ensure everyone feels included and respected. Knowing these guidelines can make your virtual meetings more enjoyable and effective. Here are five essential etiquette tips to keep your virtual family gatherings smooth and pleasant for all participants.
Tip 1
Test your technology beforehand
Before joining a virtual family gathering, make sure your technology is working fine. Check your internet connection, audio settings, and video quality in advance.
This way, you can avoid technical glitches that may disrupt the flow of the meeting.
Encourage other participants to do the same so that everyone can join the call without unnecessary delays or interruptions.
Tip 2
Mute when not speaking
To keep background noise from disturbing others, it is a good practice to mute your microphone when you are not speaking.
This simple act can make conversations clearer and more focused.
Remember to unmute yourself before speaking, so that your voice is heard by everyone on the call.
Tip 3
Be mindful of your background
Your background during a video call can be distracting or even inappropriate.
Make sure that your surroundings are tidy and free from anything that could be deemed offensive or distracting.
If privacy is an issue, consider using virtual backgrounds offered by most video conferencing platforms.
Tip 4
Dress appropriately for the occasion
Even though virtual gatherings are held from the comfort of home, dressing appropriately shows respect for the occasion and other participants.
Opt for casual, yet presentable attire that you would wear if you were meeting in person.
This sets a professional tone and keeps distractions at bay.
Tip 5
Engage actively with participants
Active engagement is key to making virtual family gatherings interactive and fun.
Make eye contact by looking at the camera while speaking, nod in agreement when others talk, and participate in discussions actively by asking questions or sharing stories when appropriate.