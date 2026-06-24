How to behave in virtual meetings: 5 etiquette tips
What's the story
In today's digital age, virtual meetings have become an integral part of our professional lives. Unlike in-person meetings, virtual ones come with their own set of etiquette rules that are crucial for maintaining professionalism and ensuring effective communication. Knowing these norms can make a world of difference in how you are perceived by your colleagues and superiors. Here are five essential etiquette norms for virtual meetings.
Attire
Dress appropriately for virtual meetings
Even though you may be attending from the comfort of your home, dressing appropriately is important. Wearing professional attire sets the tone for the meeting and shows respect for the participants. It also helps you get into a work mindset, which can improve your focus and participation. Avoid overly casual clothing, like pajamas or workout gear, to maintain professionalism.
Tech check
Test technology beforehand
Before joining a virtual meeting, ensure that all necessary technology works properly. This includes checking your internet connection, microphone, camera, and any software updates. A last-minute technical glitch can disrupt the flow of the meeting and cause embarrassment. By testing everything beforehand, you can avoid unnecessary interruptions and contribute more effectively.
Noise control
Be mindful of background noise
Background noise can be a major distraction during virtual meetings. To keep things quiet, join from a quiet place where you will not be disturbed. If possible, use headphones with a microphone to minimize outside noise and ensure clear audio quality. Muting your microphone when you are not speaking is also a good practice to keep distractions at bay.
Time management
Respect meeting timeframes
Respecting the scheduled time for virtual meetings is key to keeping things efficient and courteous. Make sure to join on time, and if you are leading the meeting, make sure to start and end it on time. This way, you respect everyone's time and ensure that all agenda items are covered without rushing or extending the meeting unnecessarily.
Participation
Engage actively but respectfully
Active engagement in virtual meetings is key to effective communication. However, it has to be done in a respectful way. Speak when it is your turn, and listen attentively when others are speaking. Use nonverbal cues like nodding, or thumbs up, to show agreement or understanding without interrupting the speaker. This promotes a collaborative environment where everyone's input is valued.