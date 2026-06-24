Even though you may be attending from the comfort of your home, dressing appropriately is important

How to behave in virtual meetings: 5 etiquette tips

By Vinita Jain 09:49 am Jun 24, 202609:49 am

What's the story

In today's digital age, virtual meetings have become an integral part of our professional lives. Unlike in-person meetings, virtual ones come with their own set of etiquette rules that are crucial for maintaining professionalism and ensuring effective communication. Knowing these norms can make a world of difference in how you are perceived by your colleagues and superiors. Here are five essential etiquette norms for virtual meetings.