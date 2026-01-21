You must explore these sculpture parks in Brussels

Brussels , the capital of Belgium and the European Union, is home to some of the most beautiful sculpture parks. These parks are a perfect blend of nature and art, providing visitors a chance to explore the creativity of local and international artists in the open. From modern installations to classical sculptures, these parks have something for everyone. Here are some of the best sculpture parks near Brussels.

Historical insight Laeken Park: A blend of history and art Laeken Park, located near the Royal Castle of Laeken, is a historical park that features a number of sculptures from different eras. The park's landscape is dotted with works from the 19th century onwards, making it a perfect spot for history and art lovers. The serene environment adds to the experience, allowing visitors to enjoy both nature and culture in one place.

Cultural experience Parc du Cinquantenaire: A cultural hub Parc du Cinquantenaire is famous for its stunning architecture and cultural institutions. The park houses several sculptures from different periods and styles, giving visitors a taste of Belgium's rich artistic heritage. The park's wide open spaces make it perfect for leisurely walks while soaking in the beauty of the surroundings.

Natural beauty Bois de la Cambre: Nature meets sculpture Bois de la Cambre is a beautiful park that combines natural beauty with artistic expression. Situated close to the city center, it offers a peaceful retreat where visitors can find various sculptures set amidst lush greenery. This park is ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life while enjoying some art.

