You must visit these spice markets in Africa
What's the story
African spice markets are a treasure trove of flavors and aromas, giving you an authentic taste of the continent's rich culinary heritage. These markets are bustling with activity and offer a variety of spices that are essential for traditional African dishes. From the vibrant colors to the enticing scents, these markets give you a glimpse into the diverse cultures that make up Africa. Here are some must-visit spice markets across Africa.
Marrakech
The bustling market of Marrakech
Marrakech's spice market is famous for its wide range of spices, herbs, and essential oils.
Situated in the heart of the Medina, this market is a sensory delight, with stalls selling everything from saffron to cumin.
Bargaining is common here, so visitors can enjoy haggling over prices while learning about the different uses of each spice from local vendors.
Zanzibar
Zanzibar's aromatic spice tour
Known as the Spice Island, Zanzibar has an amazing selection of spices, such as cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon.
The spice tour in Zanzibar gives you an opportunity to see how these spices are grown and harvested.
The tour also gives you a chance to sample fresh spices and buy them directly from farmers at reasonable prices.
Cape Town
Cape Town's vibrant spice market
Cape Town's spice market is a must-visit for anyone looking to explore South African flavors.
The market has everything from peri-peri to coriander seeds, and is frequented by locals and tourists alike.
The vendors are more than happy to share cooking tips and recipes that highlight the unique flavors of South African cuisine.
Nairobi
Nairobi's colorful spice scene
Nairobi's spice scene is as diverse as its population. The city has a wide range of spices from all over Africa and beyond.
From cardamom pods to turmeric powder, you can find it all in Nairobi's bustling markets.
The lively atmosphere makes shopping here an exciting experience for anyone looking to add authentic African flavors to their cooking.