Where to spot rare monkey species in Ghana
What's the story
Ghana is home to some of the most unique monkey species, making it a perfect destination for wildlife lovers. The West African country has several national parks and reserves where you can see these primates in their natural habitats. From playful interactions to observing them in the wild, Ghana's monkey tours offer an unforgettable experience for nature lovers. Here are some of the best tours that let you explore Ghana's unique monkey species.
#1
Kakum National Park adventure
Kakum National Park is famous for its canopy walkways and rich biodiversity.
The park is home to several monkey species, including the Mona monkey and the lesser spot-nosed monkey.
Visitors can take guided tours through the forest trails and learn about the park's ecosystem.
The canopy walkway offers a unique vantage point to observe these primates as they move through the treetops.
#2
Boabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary experience
The Boabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary is a community-based project that protects two sacred monkey species: the Campbell's Mona monkey and the black-and-white colobus.
The sanctuary allows visitors to see these monkeys up close as they roam freely among humans.
Guided tours provide insights into local conservation efforts and the cultural significance of these primates to local communities.
#3
Mole National Park wildlife tour
Mole National Park is Ghana's largest wildlife reserve and is home to several primate species, including baboons and green monkeys.
While the park is primarily known for its elephants and antelopes, it also offers opportunities for spotting monkeys in their natural habitat.
Guided safaris give visitors a chance to see wildlife up close, while learning about conservation challenges faced by local fauna.
#4
Shai Hills Resource Reserve exploration
The Shai Hills Resource Reserve is known for its diverse landscapes, from savannahs to limestone hills, and rich wildlife, including patas monkeys and green vervet monkeys.
Visitors can hike through different terrains within this reserve while spotting various animal species along the way.
Guided hikes provide educational insights into both flora and fauna found here, making it an enriching experience for nature enthusiasts.