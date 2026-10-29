Lesotho highlands: 5 items to pack for a comfortable trip
What's the story
Lesotho, a small landlocked country in Southern Africa, is famous for its stunning highlands and rich culture. If you are planning to visit this beautiful place, packing right is essential for a hassle-free trip. The weather can be unpredictable, and the terrain varies from urban areas to rugged mountains. Here are some practical packing tips to make your journey through Lesotho's highlands enjoyable and comfortable.
Attire
Weather-appropriate clothing
Lesotho's weather can vary widely depending on where you are.
In summer, light clothing is advisable during the day, but evenings can get chilly.
In winter, warm layers are a must, as temperatures can drop significantly in the highlands.
A waterproof jacket is also a good idea, as rain is common.
Comfortable shoes are essential for walking and hiking on uneven terrain.
Documentation
Essential travel documents
Ensure that all necessary travel documents are in order before leaving for Lesotho.
This includes your passport, visa (if required), and any other identification documents.
It's also a good idea to keep both physical and digital copies of these documents for safety.
Having these documents organized will make your entry into the country, and any interactions with local authorities, much easier.
Health kit
Health and safety items
A basic health kit is a must when traveling in remote areas like Lesotho's highlands.
Include items such as sunscreen, insect repellent, and personal medications you may need during your stay.
Also, consider carrying hand sanitizer and face masks for hygiene purposes in crowded places or enclosed spaces.
Gadgets
Electronics and communication gear
Pack necessary electronics like a camera to capture the breathtaking landscapes of Lesotho's highlands.
A portable charger is essential to keep your devices powered up while exploring remote areas where power sources may not be available.
If you plan on using your phone abroad, check with your service provider about international roaming options, or consider getting a local SIM card upon arrival.
Currency advice
Cash and local currency tips
While credit cards are accepted at some places in Lesotho, cash remains king in most rural areas.
Get some local currency (Maloti) before you travel or on arrival at an ATM or bank branch in South Africa, as ATMs are scarce in Lesotho.
This will ensure you have enough cash for small purchases, like street food or local crafts, without any hassle during your trip.