New Zealand's overrated tourist spots: A list
What's the story
New Zealand is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and unique experiences, but not all tourist spots live up to the hype. Some places are often crowded with tourists but may not offer the authentic Kiwi experience you are looking for. Here are some overrated spots that may not be worth your time and money.
#1
Queenstown's crowded streets
Queenstown is often dubbed the adventure capital of the world, but its streets can get extremely crowded.
The small town is packed with tourists all year round, making it difficult to enjoy its natural beauty.
The high prices of activities and accommodation can also be a deterrent for those on a budget.
Instead of Queenstown, you can explore other less-crowded towns that offer similar adventure activities without the crowd.
#2
Rotorua's sulfur smell
While Rotorua is famous for its geothermal activity and Maori culture, the sulfur smell can be overwhelming for some visitors.
The constant odor from the geysers and hot springs may detract from the overall experience.
Although Rotorua has a lot to offer in terms of cultural experiences and natural wonders, travelers may find other regions in New Zealand provide equally compelling attractions without the strong sulfur scent.
#3
Milford Sound's weather woes
Milford Sound is often hailed as one of New Zealand's must-see destinations, but its weather can be unpredictable.
The area receives heavy rainfall, which can lead to limited visibility and canceled tours.
While the fjord's dramatic landscapes are undeniably stunning when weather permits, visitors should be prepared for potential disappointments due to weather conditions.
#4
Hobbiton movie set tours
Hobbiton movie set tours have become a popular attraction since The Lord of the Rings films were released.
However, some visitors feel that the experience does not live up to expectations, especially if you are not a die-hard fan of the films.
The ticket prices are relatively high compared to other attractions in New Zealand, which offer more immersive experiences at similar or lower costs.