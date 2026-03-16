Debunking all myths about vitamin C serums

Vitamin C serums are the most popular skincare products, with most swearing by their benefits. However, there are a lot of myths surrounding their use and efficacy. In this article, we will debunk some common misconceptions about vitamin C serums, and give you a clearer picture of what they can do for your skin. Let's get to it.

Skin sensitivity Myth: Vitamin C serum causes irritation One common myth is that vitamin C serums always irritate the skin. While some people with sensitive skin may experience mild irritation, most can use these serums without any problems. It's important to start with a lower concentration and gradually increase it to allow your skin to adjust. Choosing the right formulation can also minimize the risk of irritation.

Product variation Myth: All vitamin C serums are the same Not all vitamin C serums are created equal. The difference in formulation, concentration, and delivery system can make a world of difference in efficacy. Some products use L-ascorbic acid, while others use derivatives like magnesium ascorbyl phosphate or sodium ascorbyl phosphate. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks depending on your skin type and concerns.

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Beyond brightening Myth: Vitamin C serum is only for brightening While brightening is one of the most popular benefits of vitamin C serum, it does much more than that. It is also known for its antioxidant properties, which protect against environmental damage, and boost collagen production, improving skin texture and firmness over time. Using it solely for brightening would be undermining its full potential.

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