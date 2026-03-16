Debunking all myths about vitamin C serums
What's the story
Vitamin C serums are the most popular skincare products, with most swearing by their benefits. However, there are a lot of myths surrounding their use and efficacy. In this article, we will debunk some common misconceptions about vitamin C serums, and give you a clearer picture of what they can do for your skin. Let's get to it.
Skin sensitivity
Myth: Vitamin C serum causes irritation
One common myth is that vitamin C serums always irritate the skin. While some people with sensitive skin may experience mild irritation, most can use these serums without any problems. It's important to start with a lower concentration and gradually increase it to allow your skin to adjust. Choosing the right formulation can also minimize the risk of irritation.
Product variation
Myth: All vitamin C serums are the same
Not all vitamin C serums are created equal. The difference in formulation, concentration, and delivery system can make a world of difference in efficacy. Some products use L-ascorbic acid, while others use derivatives like magnesium ascorbyl phosphate or sodium ascorbyl phosphate. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks depending on your skin type and concerns.
Beyond brightening
Myth: Vitamin C serum is only for brightening
While brightening is one of the most popular benefits of vitamin C serum, it does much more than that. It is also known for its antioxidant properties, which protect against environmental damage, and boost collagen production, improving skin texture and firmness over time. Using it solely for brightening would be undermining its full potential.
Concentration levels
Myth: Higher concentration means better results
Many believe that higher concentrations of vitamin C in serums automatically mean better results. However, this isn't necessarily true. Higher concentrations can lead to more irritation without providing significantly better benefits for most users. A concentration between 10% and 20% is generally effective for most skin types without causing discomfort or adverse reactions.