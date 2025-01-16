Savor these Indian dishes fortified with vitamin D
What's the story
Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and a positive mood.
However, our modern lifestyle often limits sun exposure, making it crucial to get this nutrient through our diet.
This article highlights Indian breakfast options fortified with vitamin D, allowing you to enjoy a tasty start to your day while promoting your well-being.
Dosa
Opt for dosa with a twist
The beloved South Indian breakfast staple, dosa, can be transformed into a vitamin D powerhouse by simply swapping in fortified ingredients.
Use fortified rice and urad dal flour to make the batter.
Pair it with sambar and a side of mushrooms (a natural source of vitamin D) for extra nourishment.
Paratha
Power-packed paratha
Parathas are a delicious and convenient option for breakfast, and you can stuff them with a variety of fillings.
If you want a vitamin D-rich breakfast, choose spinach or paneer stuffing, as both can be fortified with vitamin D.
Frying parathas in fortified ghee or oil will further increase their nutritional value.
Smoothies
Yogurt-based smoothies
Yogurt-based smoothies provide a fast and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings.
Begin with fortified yogurt as your base to guarantee a serving of vitamin D.
Add in fruits such as strawberries and oranges, known for their high antioxidant and vitamin content.
This combination results in a delicious and vitamin-rich breakfast smoothie, ideal for a nutritious start to your day.
Millets
Millet-based breakfast bowls
Turns out, our humble millets like ragi and bajra are the new superfood! They're packed with nutrients.
For a vitamin D-rich breakfast, use these power-packed millets as the base of your bowl.
Top it with sun-kissed nuts and seeds (the sun naturally boosts their vitamin D levels).
And voila, you have a healthy and sunshine-filled start to your day!