The beloved South Indian staple, dosa, is a thin, crispy crepe made from a fermented batter of rice and black lentils.

Its fermentation process not only lends a distinctive sour flavor but also enhances nutritional value by increasing vitamin C and antioxidant content.

Plus, dosas are versatile! Fill them with healthy choices like mashed potatoes or mixed veggies, and you've got a delicious meal that's good for you too.