Peas are more nutritionally dense, offering five grams of protein per 100 grams, compared to green beans' 1.8 grams.

Green beans are lower in calories, with 31 per 100 grams, while peas contain 81.

Both are good sources of dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate.

However, peas also boast a higher iron content, solidifying their position as a powerhouse option for those seeking nutrient-rich veggies.