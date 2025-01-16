Peas vs. green beans: A detailed nutritional comparison
What's the story
When selecting vegetables to incorporate into a protein-rich diet, peas and green beans are common contenders.
While both offer health benefits such as high fiber content and vitamins, they vary in nutritional value, taste, and versatility in meal preparation.
This article provides a detailed nutritional comparison between peas and green beans, enabling you to make an informed choice in your diet.
Nutrients
Nutritional breakdown: Peas vs. green beans
Peas are more nutritionally dense, offering five grams of protein per 100 grams, compared to green beans' 1.8 grams.
Green beans are lower in calories, with 31 per 100 grams, while peas contain 81.
Both are good sources of dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate.
However, peas also boast a higher iron content, solidifying their position as a powerhouse option for those seeking nutrient-rich veggies.
Benefits
Health benefits galore
Adding peas or green beans to your diet is a great way to boost your health.
Their high fiber content promotes healthy digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Vitamin K supports strong bones, while vitamin C strengthens the immune system.
Antioxidants in both veggies fight harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Cooking
Culinary versatility explored
Both peas and green beans possess a culinary versatility that can elevate any meal plan.
Peas can be tossed into salads, soups, and curries or mashed up as a flavorful side dish.
Green beans shine when steamed as a simple side or incorporated into casseroles and stir-fries for added texture.
Their unique flavors allow them to effortlessly blend into various global cuisines.
Price
Cost comparison: Budget-friendly options
The price of peas and green beans depends on whether you're buying fresh, frozen, or canned, but generally, both are affordable options in most grocery stores.
While fresh green beans may be a bit cheaper per pound than fresh peas, given the nutritional advantages, both offer great value for money.
Tips
Tips for incorporating more greens into your diet
To easily boost your daily vegetable intake, try adding peas and green beans to meals you already enjoy.
These healthy greens can be tossed into familiar dishes like pasta sauces or rice dishes.
This small addition adds a burst of flavor and nutrients.
It takes minimal effort and is a cost-effective way to enhance the health benefits of your diet without breaking the bank.