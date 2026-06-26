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Danakil depression: A daring spot for volcano boarding

By Simran Jeet 02:30 pm Jun 26, 202602:30 pm

What's the story

Ethiopia's Danakil Depression is one of the hottest places on Earth and offers a unique adventure of volcano boarding. The region, known for its colorful sulfur springs and active volcanoes, provides an unusual landscape for thrill-seekers. The experience involves sliding down volcanic slopes on specially designed boards, giving an adrenaline rush like no other. Here's what you need to know about this extraordinary journey.