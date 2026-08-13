Erta Ale: An extraordinary volcanic landscape in Ethiopia
What's the story
Ethiopia's Erta Ale volcano is one of the most unique destinations for adventure junkies. The active volcano has a lava lake, making it the perfect place for volcano boarding. The insane sport lets you slide down the slopes of the volcano on specially designed boards. Not only is it thrilling, but it also gives you a chance to witness one of nature's most awe-inspiring phenomena up close.
Preparation
Preparing for the journey
Before heading to Erta Ale, proper preparation is a must. Travelers must acquire the necessary permits and plan their trip with reliable guides.
The journey usually involves a long trek through harsh terrains, so physical fitness is important.
Carrying adequate supplies like water, food, and protective gear is essential to ensure safety during the adventure.
Volcano boarding
Understanding volcano boarding
Volcano boarding involves riding down volcanic slopes on a board, similar to surfing or snowboarding but on loose volcanic ash.
The boards are made of plywood with a metal strip for stability.
Riders can control their speed by leaning back or forward while descending the slope.
The experience offers adrenaline rushes as riders navigate steep inclines and varying terrain.
Safety first
Safety measures to consider
Safety should be the top priority while volcano boarding at Erta Ale.
Wearing protective gear like helmets and goggles is a must to shield from falling debris and dust clouds.
It is also advisable to follow all instructions given by guides who are familiar with local conditions and potential hazards.
Timing tips
Best time to visit Erta Ale
The best time to visit Erta Ale for volcano boarding is during the dry season, when weather conditions are more favorable.
This usually falls between November and March, when temperatures are cooler, making it easier for trekkers to reach the summit comfortably.
Planning your visit during this period increases chances of having a successful adventure without weather-related disruptions.